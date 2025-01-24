New Administration Withdraws FDA’s Menthol Ban Bid

The Trump administration issued a setback to health regulators and anti-tobacco activists as it withdrew a plan to ban menthol cigarettes in the United States.

In April 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed to ban the sale of flavored cigars and menthol cigarettes after several health advocacy groups said they were highly addictive and attractive to young people. A January 21, 2025, filing by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs shows that the proposal has now been “withdrawn.”

The FDA sent its final version of the regulation to the White House in October 2023, however, the administration allowed dozens of meetings with groups opposing the rule, including civil rights advocates, business owners, and law enforcement officials, according to Reuters, with the government missing deadlines in December 2023 and March 2024 to issue a final rule on the ban.

An estimated 18.5 million smokers consume menthol cigarettes, comprising one-third of the U.S. market share, meaning a ban would have cost billions of dollars in annual revenue for the industry.

With news of the proposal withdrawal, Tobacco companies saw their stocks rise today, with British American Tobacco gaining 1.3% and both Altria Group and Philip Morris International gaining 1%. The market’s response suggests investor relief at the removal of a significant regulatory risk for these companies.