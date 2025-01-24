U.K. Vape Market on the Rise

The e-cigarette market in the U.K. is estimated to grow by $1.47 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio, a market research company that specializes in growth opportunities, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%.

“The U.K. e-cigarette market is undergoing a substantial evolution, marked by inventive product improvements,” Technavio writes. “Notable is the shift from disposable e-cigarettes toward reusable pod systems. These systems offer environmental benefits, as they allow for recharging and refilling, thereby reducing waste. Moreover, advancements in e-liquid formulations, like nicotine salts, provide enhanced nicotine delivery with a smoother sensation. Innovations in coil technology further boost flavor intensity and vapor production, thereby improving user experience.”