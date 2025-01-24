Wall Street Likes Big Tobacco

According to Seeking Alpha, a leading financial research firm, U.S.-listed tobacco companies had a successful year of returns in 2024. “The dividend aristocrats Philip Morris, British American Tobacco, and Altria Group rose between 24% and 27.9% last year, compared to S&P 500’s 23.3% gain during that period,” Seeking Alpha wrote.

Seeking Alpha’s analysts and Wall Street opinions think 2025 will be equally positive for Big Tobacco.

“On British American Tobacco, the bullishness of SA analysts crossed with one Sell, two Holds, and a Buy recommendation of sell-side analysts. Similarly, Altria Group got a resounding Buy from Seeking Alpha analysts compared to a wide spectrum of opinions on Wall Street.