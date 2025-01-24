Washington State Wants High Taxes Higher

The state of Washington saw two bills proposed this week that would further hike the state’s higher-than-average tobacco taxes. Rep. Kristine Reeves proposed House Bill 1416 and House Bill 1417 with a number of other Democrat cosponsors. Both measures impose additional taxes on those already in place for tobacco products.

HB 1416 imposes a new $0.015 per cigarette tax, about 30 cents for a standard pack. It also raises existing taxes on most vape juices, cigars, and other products. HB 1417 imposes a new $0.0015 per cigarette “embodied carbon tax,” about 3 cents a pack.

These proposals are in addition to the taxes already in place, including $3.025 tax per pack from the state, $1.01 per pack federal, and other local sales taxes. Reeves also wants to ban flavored tobacco products.

Because Washington has some of the nation’s highest tax rates on nicotine products, it, according to the Tax Foundation, also has some of the highest smuggling and counterfeit rates, costing the state an estimated $178.8 million in revenue.

According to HB 1416, revenue from vape products would be split evenly between cancer research and public health services, however, revenue from other taxed products would go directly to the general fund. The revenue from HB 1417 would go to the general fund and would be earmarked to “counteract carbon emissions,” but the bill does not explain how that would work. Coincidentally, both proposals come as the state anticipates a revenue shortfall between $10 billion and $16 billion over the next four years.