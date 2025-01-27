Hong Kong Proposes Public Vape Ban

Hong Kong authorities have proposed a citywide ban on the use and possession of e-cigarette cartridges and flavored tobacco products in public places, according to the South China Morning Post. The public ban would be the first of two phases, with the second phase expanding to non-public spaces.

The proposal comes after a heated public debate where the government touted 10 measures aimed at reducing the city’s 7.8% smoking rate.

Several business leaders cautioned that bans would discourage visitors and businesspeople from coming to the city.