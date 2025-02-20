Ferio Tego Available in Canada

Ferio Tego announced that its products will now be available in Canada, partnering with Kretek International Canada for distribution.

“We have enjoyed working closely with the outstanding team at Kretek Canada,” said Brendon Scott, co-owner of Ferio Tego. “Canada has a robust premium cigar market with tremendous retailers and passionate consumers, and we’re excited to offer our brands in this market.”

The initial launch will feature its Elegancia, Summa, Timeless Sterling, and Timeless Prestige lines, all manufactured in the Dominican Republic. Additional company offerings from Nicaragua and Honduras will be available later in 2025.

“The complexity, style, and origins of our blends make them quite distinctive,” said Michael Herklots, co-owner of Ferio Tego. “Our neighbors in the north have sought out our blends over the years, so we’re pleased to finally deliver them to their local tobacconists with the help of Kretek Canada.”

This is the third international expansion for the company over the last two years following successful releases in Asia and the United Arab Emirates.