Kingsmakers Partners with Carmelo Anthony

Kingmakers Cigars announced the upcoming release of Versa, a premium cigar said to embody passion, excellence, and resilience. In its latest celebrity collaboration, the company is partnering with 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony as the face of it.

The name comes from the Latin word Versatilis, which stands for adaptability and strength. The cigar has a “complex yet smooth flavor profile that caters to both seasoned aficionados and newcomers.”

According to Kingmakers, “the blend is comprised of a Habano 2000 wrapper, a Sumatra binder, and filler tobacco from Nicaragua and Pennsylvania. This medium-to-full-bodied smoke starts with notes of black pepper and spicy chili before transitioning to creamy undertones and nut and espresso notes. The cigar finishes with notes of dark chocolate, molasses, roasted almonds, and deep, leathery, and earthy notes. The finish also has subtle hints of dried fruits and black coffee, making for a memorable smoking experience.”

Versa will be available March 31, 2025, and is currently available for pre-sale.