U.K. Investigating Vaping Effects on Children

Today, Britain’s government announced the launch of a decade-long study that will investigate the long-term effects of vaping on children as young as 8. The government has been cracking down on the rapid rise of vaping among children, with estimates showing a quarter of 11- to 15-year-olds have tried it.

“The long-term health impacts of youth vaping are not fully known, and this comprehensive approach will provide the most detailed picture yet,” the health department said.

The £62 million ($78.1 million) study will track 100,000 people aged 8-18 years for 10 years, collecting data on behavior and biology as well as health records, the statement said. The World Health Organization has urged governments to treat e-cigarettes similarly to tobacco, warning of their health impact and potential to drive nicotine addiction among non-smokers, especially children and young people.