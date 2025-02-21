Croatian Smokers, Tobacco Growers on the Rise

According to a study, 37% of people in Croatia used tobacco products last month, an increase of 4% from two years ago. Of those users, 74% smoked cigarettes, a 6% increase from 2023. The study was carried out by JA Trgovac magazine and Hendal, a respected global market research agency.

Tobacco use, however, is creating a boon for the country. The research indicated that 20% of the users were spending upward of €4.50 per day on the taxed products. In addition, Hrvatski Duhani, a BAT subsidiary located in Virovitica, reported buying more than 4,500 tons of tobacco from 250 local growers last year for more than €20 million, an increase of 41% from two years earlier.