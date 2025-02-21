Farmers Encouraged to Focus on Quality

Tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe have been encouraged to prioritize crop quality in order to combat expected price decreases, according to The Herald.

The 2025 tobacco marketing season is expected to see an increase in production due to favorable weather conditions, expanded hectarage, and an increase in farmers. However, the anticipated increase in supply along with other global market dynamics are expected to put downward pressure on prices, especially for middle-grade to low-grade leaf.

“China, the world’s largest tobacco producer and consumer, continues to show strong demand for top-end grades, which may help stabilize prices for high-quality tobacco,” said Tapiwa Masedza, a tobacco trading expert.

“While the increased production is a positive development, farmers must brace for potential price declines,” Masedza said. “To mitigate these challenges, we emphasize the importance of improving crop quality through better handling, curing, and presentation. Mixing grades in bales, excessive moisture, and moldy tobacco can lead to discounts or rejections, ultimately affecting profitability.

“In the long term, farmers are encouraged to invest in energy-efficient curing infrastructure, adopt precision farming techniques, and implement improved agronomic practices.

“These measures can help reduce operating costs, enhance yield, and ensure better returns despite fluctuating prices.”

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board is developing a new price matrix for contract tobacco sales in order to establish a more representative minimum price for the marketing season. The new system is expected to be implemented in the upcoming selling season beginning April 5.

Under the new system, the day’s minimum price will be based on the previous day’s average price of all tobacco sold, at auction and through contract, across all grades.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s largest single foreign currency earner following gold.