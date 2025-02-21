Smoking Increases in Croatia

The number of smokers in Croatia is increasing, according to Croatia Week, citing a study from January 2025 carried out by JA Trgovac magazine and Hendal, a global market research agency.

The study showed that 37 percent of people used tobacco products in January of this year, four percentage points higher than the previous year. In two years, the number of tobacco users has increased by 12 percent.

Of all tobacco users, 74 percent smoke cigarettes, an increase of 6 percent from January 2023.

Hrvatski Duhani, a BAT-owned company, purchased more than 4,500 tonnes of tobacco last year from 250 growers in the Podravina and Slavonia regions, marking a 41 percent increase from 2023. According to Hrvatski Duhani, the company paid tobacco producers more than €20 million last year.