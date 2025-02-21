Study: Villainizing Vape is Backfiring

A study published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research, conducted by Brighton and Sussex Medical School, revealed that the constant vilification of all nicotine products so users will stop smoking and using “tobacco products” altogether appears to be backfiring. The study said that while many smokers are looking for less harmful alternatives, “inappropriate misinformation” about products such as e-cigarettes is keeping them from switching.

In the findings, 85% of the smokers in England, where the study was conducted, had an incorrect understanding of vaping’s risks. Whereas vaping is not risk-free, it is less harmful than traditional smoking, yet some believe it’s as much or even more harmful as combustible cigarettes.

“This misunderstanding is a big obstacle in the path of quitting cigarettes,” wrote the Hindustan Times. “They don’t see vaping, as a viable alternative to cigarettes.

“To overcome any addictive habit or even go to the milder alternatives to gradually quit the habit, a strong motivation is required. With the widespread misunderstanding, smokers don’t feel motivated enough to switch. As per them if it’s as bad as traditional smoking, they see little point in making the switch.”