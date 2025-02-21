Turning Point to Host FY24 Conference Call

Turning Point Brands, Inc. announced that it will review its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 results via a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10 a.m. EST.

Those interested should call 10 minutes before the event begins and follow the prompts to register. The dial-in numbers are 800-715-9871 (U.S., toll-free) and 646-307-1963 (international). The event ID is 6640134.

The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.