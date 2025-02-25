Belgium’s Largest-Ever Illegal Cigarette Factory Discovered

On Thursday (Feb. 20), Belgian customs officials seized 30 million cigarettes in Lommel (Limbourg), raiding the largest illegal cigarette factory ever discovered in the country. The illicit cigarettes represented more than €14.4 million in evaded taxes.

Authorities uncovered a fully operational production facility with four complete production and packaging lines running continuously. Approximately 50 people, mainly of Ukrainian, Moldovan, and Romanians, were working at the site. Customs officers also confiscated several tons of tobacco and various branded cigarettes stored in the warehouse.

This is the first clandestine factory uncovered in 2025, following a record year in 2024 when 12 illegal cigarette production sites were dismantled.