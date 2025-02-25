Davidoff Taps New Boss of USA Operations

On Friday (Feb. 21), Oettinger Davidoff AG announced that Emanuele Uccellini would assume the role of new general manager and president for Davidoff of Geneva USA beginning March 3. The 38-year-old joins Davidoff after eight years at the Lavazza Group, where he served in multiple leadership positions in several countries. He also spent four years at Procter & Gamble in Italy.

“I have tremendous confidence that with his experience and his innovative and dynamic mindset, Emanuele Uccellini will accelerate our business in the challenging U.S. market and take it to the next level,” said Beat Hauenstein, CEO of Oettinger Davidoff. “Emanuele has a proven track record of developing successful channel strategies that are based on win-win propositions and understands the importance and value of relationships built on trust and accountability.”

Uccellini replaces Dylan Austin who served that position from 2019 to 2024.

“I am very excited to join the Davidoff of Geneva USA family in Pinellas Park,” Uccellini said. “And I look forward to continuing driving the growth of the company’s strong brand portfolio together with the team, while at the same time strengthening its position as an indispensable business partner for our U.S. customers and partners.”