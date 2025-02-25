France Bans Disposable E-Cigarettes 

Today (Feb25), France officially banned the sale, distribution, and free provision of pre-filled and non-refillable vaping devices. It does not apply to refillable cartridges. Previously passed unanimously by France’s Parliament on Feb. 13, the law aims to curb youth nicotine use and reduce waste, Le Parisien reported.

Proposed by former Green Party Deputy Francesca Pasquini, the ban follows two years of legislative work, including consultations with the European Commission. Lawmakers criticized the disposable devices for targeting young consumers with sweet flavors, colorful packaging, and low prices.

The ban comes as global concerns grow over the popularity of e-cigarettes and similar devices, which are often marketed as safer alternatives to traditional smoking.