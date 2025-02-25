Illicit U.S. Vape Sales at $2.4 Billion for 2024

Sales of illicit, flavored disposable vapes in the United States accounted for 35% of the e-cigarettes sold in convenience stores and supermarkets in 2024, according to Reuters. The $2.4 billion in sales marks a considerable improvement over 2023’s $3.2 billion.

The research comes from a source at Circana, which could not confirm the data as it is not officially public yet. The company’s data only tracks sales in certain channels such as convenience stores but does not capture vape sales made online, in independent stores, or specialty vape outlets.

Circana told Reuters that it estimated the entire vape market it tracks to be $6.8 billion last year.