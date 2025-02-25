Study: Pneuma’s New Delivery System Free of Concerning Compounds

Pneuma Respiratory announced the results of its study examining the aerosol composition of various nicotine delivery devices. The study highlights the absence of concerning heavy metals and organic compounds in Pneuma’s innovative, non-heated reduced-risk nicotine delivery system, reinforcing the company’s scientific leadership and commitment to harm reduction.

The study compared the presence of concerning compounds in the emissions of different nicotine inhalation devices. The compounds of interest included heavy metals such as chromium, nickel, lead, and arsenic, as well as harmful organic compounds like formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and benzene.

Pneuma’s device, using 1.8% nicotine solution and non-heated technology, did not produce quantifiable levels of any tested heavy metals or organic compounds.

Another vape device, using 1.8% nicotine solution and heated technology, emitted quantifiable levels of copper, nickel, and zinc, along with acetaldehyde, acrolein, diacetyl, and formaldehyde.

A heat-not-burn device (tobacco sticks with heated technology) did not generate quantifiable levels of heavy metals but produced quantifiable levels of all tested organic compounds.

“These findings provide scientific evidence that Pneuma’s approach to reduced-risk nicotine delivery is fundamentally different, indicating a possibly lower health risk product compared to conventional inhalation methods,” said Matthew Culpepper, principal study investigator at Pneuma Respiratory. “Our goal is to provide a scientifically sound alternative for adult nicotine users who are looking for a reduced-risk option.”