Vape Group Files to Halt KY E-Cigarette Law

Three vapor groups filed an injunction Friday (Feb. 21) urging the Sixth Circuit to halt enforcement of Kentucky’s new H.B. 11 law regulating vaping products while their appeal plays out. The Vapor Technology Association, E-Town Marketing & Distributing LLC and Legendary Vapes Inc. brought an action in Kentucky federal court in December alleging that H.B. 11 was preempted by the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and that Kentucky was attempting to usurp regulatory authority that belonged to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, wrote Sam Reisman for Law360.

The plaintiffs said that a lower district court judge erred in dismissing their suit challenging Kentucky’s law and renewed at the appellate level their effort to block the policy’s implementation, claiming it will cause them irreparable damage.

“HB 11 continues to wreak havoc on vapor-product wholesalers and retailers in the Commonwealth,” the motion said. “Compliance with HB 11 requires removal of most (and nearly all of the most popular) products from the shelf on threat of ever-mounting penalties imposed illegally by the Commonwealth under a preempted State law.

“HB 11 interferes with FDA’s exclusive enforcement authority and discretion by allowing the Commonwealth of Kentucky to exercise that authority,” Friday’s motion said. “This is the epitome of conflict preemption.”

U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell dismissed the action for lack of standing in January, without ruling on the plaintiffs’ bid for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, according to Reisman. The plaintiffs told the Sixth Circuit on Friday that it would be “impracticable” to seek an injunction from the district court, given that the court had already tossed the suit.

The vaping interests alleged that they were likely to succeed on the merits of their preemption challenge to H.B. 11, which bans the sale of “unauthorized” e-cigarettes in Kentucky but pegs its definition of what is “authorized” to the FDA standards.