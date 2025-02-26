JTI Expands Nordic Spirit Line

JTI UK has expanded its Nordic Spirit nicotine pouch range with the introduction of two variants designed to elevate the consumer experience: Frosty Berry and Frosty Mint flavors. Available now for independent retailers and symbol groups, both products feature higher menthol and moisture content combined with an improved flavor recipe, delivering an instant and intensified flavor burst, according to the company.

“Increased flavor intensity and mentholated products are the top priorities for consumers in this category,” said Bruce Terry, Portfolio Brand Manager at JTI UK. “That’s why we focused on these elements when developing our new Frosty range.

“The improved taste and intensified experience of our Frosty variants position us to drive growth in the category, offering retailers an exciting opportunity to boost sales and profits.”

As the UK nicotine pouch market continues to grow, this launch addresses consumer preferences for stronger strengths and refreshing flavors. Strong and extra-strong variants now account for 60.1% of the nicotine pouch market, while mint flavors dominate with an 83.6% share. Meanwhile, fruit flavors hold a notable 15.5% share, making these new variants perfectly aligned with market trends.

As the UK’s No.1 nicotine pouch in the independent channel, Nordic Spirit generates £4.5 million in monthly sales.