Riot Labs Launches “Supercharged” Line of Flavors

Riot Labs launched its “supercharged” Riot X flavor collection for 2025, featuring 12 maximum-intensity flavors that the company says will deliver the “purest, punchiest hit of flavor on the market.” The company says it has a “massive opportunity” to support vapers as June’s impending ban on disposable products in the U.K. nears.

“Amid increased government regulation on the sector, we must not forget the hundreds of thousands of adult smokers who use vaping, proven to be the most effective quitting tool, as part of their quitting journey,” said Ben Johnson, CEO and Founder of Riot Labs. “In a pivotal year, choice of flavor plays a crucial role in smokers turning to vaping to help them kick the habit and it’s the perfect moment to launch Riot X to help consumers who will inevitably need to move to pods or refillables to maintain their quitting efforts.”

According to Riot Labs, its team spent years perfecting the blends of each e-liquid to produce “maximum intensity with maximum clarity,” allowing every layer of the flavor to shine through.

The flavors include: Blackcurrant & Passionfruit, Cherry Ice, Strawberry & Melon Chew, Sour Pineapple Razz, Blueberry & Peach Fizz, Orange & Raspberry Ice, Blueberry Sour Strawberry, Morello Cherry & Banana, Grape & Strawberry, Cola Ice, Sweet Mint and Dark Fruits. Nicotine strengths of 5mg, 10mg and 20mg will be available starting from an RRP of £3.99.