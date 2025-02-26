Zimbabwe Bans Non-Contract Tobacco 

With Zimbabwe expecting another banner tobacco crop, the nation’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) continues to work toward regulating the market and protecting farmers from unfair prices and practices. TIMB’s latest directive, made just days ahead of the opening of the marketing season, says that all free-funded tobacco must be sold through the auction system this year.

Tobacco production is grown under two arrangements in Zimbabwe, namely contract and self-financing. Previously, farmers and merchants were allowed to buy tobacco from self-financing farmers outside the auction system on arranged terms, which distorted auction prices, which in turn distorted prices for future contract tobacco.

“We challenge all the 55 licensed merchants this season that there is no room to buy free tobacco outside auction floors,” said TIMB chief executive officer Emmanuel Matsvaire, adding they will have a zero-tolerance policy for breaches.

Earlier this year TIMB introduced a biometric registration system, underscoring the regulatory board’s commitment to combating illicit practices, among them side-marketing.

Last year, Zimbabwe’s tobacco export surged to 243.4 million kilograms, valued at $1.31 billion, an increase from 2023’s $1.23 billion. More plantings and favorable weather suggest the 2025 season will be even better.