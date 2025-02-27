BAT’s Block Listing Application and Cancellation

Today (Feb. 27), British American Tobacco announced it made an application to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing totaling 1.5 million ordinary shares of 25p each to be admitted to the equity shares category of the Official List and to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The shares will be issued pursuant to the BAT Sharesave Scheme. Upon issuance, the shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the company. The admission of the shares is expected on March 3, 2025.

BAT further announced that it currently has 31,189 ordinary shares of 25p each block listed under the British American Tobacco Executive Share Option Scheme. No allotments have been made under the Scheme since the last block listing return was released Jan. 1, 2025. All outstanding options under the Scheme have now been exercised and the Scheme has closed. As a result, the block listing associated with the Scheme has been cancelled.