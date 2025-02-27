Florida Court Expands “Smoking” Definition

A Florida appeals court widened the definition of “smoking” Wednesday (Feb. 26) in affirming a judge’s determination that Global Hookah owed the state $1.4 million in taxes. The 2-1 decision said the company wasn’t entitled to recoup excise taxes because its tobacco leaves fell within a state statute’s definition of “other tobacco products” regardless of whether the tobacco was actually smoked by customers.

Global Hookah argued that its products, which consist of tobacco leaves mixed with glycerol, sugar syrup, and flavorings, are heated, not combusted, and thus should not be considered tobacco for tax purposes. It was seeking a refund from taxes paid between April 2016 to January 2019.

The First District Court of Appeal ruled that “a fair reading of ‘smoking’ encompassed the process of consuming the vapor that occurs through the process of using the leaves,” and that the state’s 1985 law was intended to tax tobacco products regardless of the details in which they were consumed.

“As a means to yield vaporized nicotine for inhaling, there is no meaningful difference between combusting cut-up tobacco leaves, on the one hand; and subjecting those cut-up leaves to high heat by burning something else,” Judge Adam Tanenbaum wrote for the majority. “Global’s claim that the vapor from its product differs from ‘traditional’ smoke feels like splitting hairs — the ordinary person, whether in 1985 or today, would not recognize the difference.”

Judge L. Clayton Roberts dissented, saying, “While there may be policy reasons to tax all nicotine delivery products, we cannot use the intent of the Legislature to effectively amend the adopted text.”