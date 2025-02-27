JTI in no Hurry to Launch Vape in Malaysia

Malaysia’s Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 has been implemented in stages since it was first launched in October of last year, dictating what can and cannot be done around the sale and use of tobacco and nicotine products. The next stage will be implemented in April when the display of all tobacco and vape products will be banned at retail shops.

Speaking at a conference this week, JT International’s (JTI Malaysia) managing director, Juliana Mohd Yahaya, was asked if JTI would be introducing Logic, the company’s featured vape device, to the Malaysian market soon.

“We are not in a hurry,” she said. “If you look at Malaysia’s vaping industry right now, it is not [fully] regulated yet. What we do not want is [for our vape products] to appeal to minors.

“Once all of the regulations are in place and [the industry is] brought under control, that’s where we will consider that [launching vape products in Malaysia]. We are a responsible company, and we do not want to be selling our vape products to anyone under 18.”

Until then, Juliana said JTI is more than happy to focus its efforts on promoting Ploom, its heated tobacco product (HTP), that was launched in Malaysia in January.

“[Ploom has] performed better than what we expected, I guess, also thanks to the fact that HTPs are not a new category,” she said. “If you look at the industry so far, there has been only one choice [Philip Morris’ IQOS]. But now, we have another alternative that we can give the consumers.”