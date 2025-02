Yesterday (Feb 26), Turning Point Brands, Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per common share. This is a 7% increase over the regular quarter dividend declared in November 2024. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 21, 2025.

TPB’s products are available in more than 220,000 retail outlets in North America, most noted for its Zig-Zag and Stoker’s brands.