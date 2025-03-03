Behike Filled Humidor Sells for Record $4.8

The final night of the Habanos Festival in Cuba traditionally ends with a lavish gala, culminating with a humidor auction with the proceeds helping the Cuban healthcare system. The final humidor of the night sold for a record $4.8 million, driving the evening total to over $17 million.

Crafted by Ernesto Aguilera of Humidores Habana, the humidor stood more than two-and-a-half feet tall and more than four-and-a-half feet wide with a curved design, mother-of-pearl inlays, and Swarovski crystals. The true prize, however, was what was inside it: a motherlode of all four of the Cohiba Behike BHK sizes from the dinner that night. Cohiba Behike BHK cigars are arguably the most in-demand cigars in the world, seldom seen in stores anywhere, and the record-setting humidor contained 100 of each size: the 52, 54, 56, and the new 58.

Cigar Aficionado covered the event in wonderful detail.