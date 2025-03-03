CORESTA to Host Tobacco Field Research Webinar

Cooperation Centre for Scientific Research Relative to Tobacco (CORESTA) announced it will host an agro-phyto webinar titled “Techniques for Successful Applied Tobacco Field Research” April 15 from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. CET.

“Tobacco research spans multiple disciplines, including agronomy, plant physiology, entomology, plant pathology, and breeding, each requiring specialized knowledge and protocols,” CORESTA says of the webinar. “However, effective field research in tobacco production shares common principles and practices that ensure reliable and accurate results. This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the essential research methodologies for conducting field-based studies in tobacco production. By the end of the session, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the key practices related to applied field research that can be useful across various aspects of tobacco production.”

Matthew Vann, an associate professor at North Carolina State University will introduce the seminar, followed by Mitchell Richmond, an assistant professor of plant science at the University of Tennessee speaking for 40 minutes. The final 30 minutes will be a Q&A and panel discussion moderated by Christelle Bonnet, a plant science manager at JTI.

The registration deadline is April 14. Click here to register.