PMI Looking to Sell Off Cigar Biz

The Economic Times reported today (March 3) that Philip Morris International Inc. is exploring a potential sale of its cigar business in the United States. People familiar with the matter said the company is working with advisers to gauge buyer interest as it seeks more than $1 billion for the asset as the tobacco maker continues its shift toward smoke-free products.

Although still known for its cigarette brands, PMI is trying to reduce its reliance on traditional tobacco-based products. Currently, 40% of the company’s sales come from smoke-free products, a number expected to reach 67% in the next five years.

“The cigar business was part of Swedish Match AB, which Philip Morris acquired in a $16 billion deal that was completed in 2023,” Carmen Arroyo wrote for Bloomberg. “That deal, which added Zyn nicotine pouches to its portfolio, helped propel Philip Morris’s transition away from traditional cigarettes.”

According to The Economic Times, deliberations on the cigar sale are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a sale, their sources said, asking not to be identified for discussing confidential information.