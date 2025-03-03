TTI Flavors Achieves Prestigious Certification

Tobacco Technology, Inc. announced that its subsidiary and manufacturing facility, TTI Flavors s.r.l., in Assisi, Italy, has successfully obtained ISO 900:2015 certification. This prestigious certification underscores TTI’s dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards in manufacturing and operational excellence.

ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally recognized standard that ensures companies meet rigorous quality management system requirements. By achieving this certification, TTIF has demonstrated its commitment to continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and adherence to international best practices.

“We are incredibly proud of our team in Assisi for their hard work and dedication in achieving [this] certification,” said David Johnson, president of TTI. “This milestone reaffirms our ongoing commitment to quality and strengthens our ability to serve our global customers with the highest level of precision and reliability.

“The ISO 9001:2015 certification marks a significant achievement for TTI Favors s.r.l., further strengthening its capabilities and reinforcing its position as a trusted manufacturing partner. This certification ensures that TTI Favors s.r.l. upholds the same rigorous quality standards as its parent company, delivering identical products with consistency and reliability.”