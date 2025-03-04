Charlie’s Holdings Receives PMTA Acceptance Filings for 11 Products

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. announced today that it received acceptance filings for 11 of its best-selling flavored PACHA Disposables brands from the Center for Tobacco Products of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Charlie’s has received more than 700 acceptance filings for its PMTA submissions.

The FDA has received PMTAs for nearly 27 million electronic nicotine delivery system products and has made determinations on more than 99% of the applications. However, the FDA has authorized fewer than three dozen tobacco- and menthol-flavored e-cigarette products and devices. To date, no company in the world has received an FDA marketing order for a flavored (non-tobacco or non-menthol) disposable vape product.