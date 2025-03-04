N.C. Task Force Wants to Raise Tobacco Age to 21

North Carolina’s Child Fatality Task Force submitted a report to the governor and the legislature for 2025 suggesting the state raise the legal age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21 to align with federal laws, and make licenses required for tobacco retailers. The report notes that North Carolina is one of seven states to not have raised the age for purchases to 21 and is one of nine states to not require a license or permit for tobacco retailers.

The task force also recommended prohibiting the sale of intoxicating cannabis or hemp products to people younger than 21, requiring child-resistant packaging and package warnings, and requiring retailers to obtain permits.

“Last year, the legislature was close to passing a law that would have set a minimum age of 21 for buying edibles containing hemp CBD,” Lynn Bonner wrote on NC Newsline. “The bill was derailed when the Senate added legalization of medical marijuana to it. While the Senate passed the measure, it stalled in the House.”