Plasencia Cigars Tabs New CEO

Plasencia Cigars announced that Edward “Ed” Bello will become its chief executive officer effective April 1, at which time he will work with current CEO Jim Young for three months to ensure a smooth transition. Young will then continue as an advisor and board member.

Most recently Bello was the CMO of Catalyst Spirits, a start-up brand incubator. Prior to that he spent nearly 15 years with Diageo in the alcoholic beverage industry and 13 years at Procter & Gamble.

“I am delighted to join Plasencia Cigars and am excited to help the company fulfill the amazing future that the Plasencia brand clearly possesses. I am humbled that the Plasencia family place their trust in me to lead this effort and the amazing team already in place. I look forward to working closely with the family, with Jim and with the team to fulfill the promise that the Plasencia brand clearly holds.”

Since 1865, the Plasencia family has been making cigars and growing first-class tobacco, today harvesting more than 4,000 acres in Nicaragua and Honduras.