Study: E-Cigs Elevate Cancer-Causing Pathways

A new study from researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center published in Scientific Reports suggests an elevation of carcinogenic cellular signaling pathways with e-cigarette users when compared to non-users. Dongmei Li, the director of Translational Science Statistical Support Services for the Clinical and Translational Science Institute, said little is known about how exclusive e-cigarette use affects exosomal microRNAs, which regulate genes that influence cancer-causing pathways.

By comparing exosomal microRNA profiles between exclusive e-cigarette users and non-users, the researchers identified several exosomal microRNAs that are upregulated—more active than normal—in exclusive e-cigarette users. These overactive microRNAs are involved in cancer pathways, suggesting an elevation of carcinogenic cellular signaling pathways in exclusive e-cigarette users.

“Our results contribute significantly to understanding the potential health risks of e-cigarette use and should be considered by medical professionals and the public to protect public health,” Li said. “Our study results will spark further investigations into the impact of exclusive e-cigarette use on plasma exosomal miRNAs and other biomarkers related to cancer risks, which will help us better understand the toxicity of e-cigarette use.”

This study was funded by an R21 grant from the National Institutes of Health