BBK Tobacco Settles “Juicy” Trademark Case

BBK Tobacco & Foods LLP and Olympic Reef LLC filed a notice with an Arizona federal Monday announcing they had settled a lawsuit over the “Juicy” products trademark. BBK registered “Juicy” as a trademark in 2006 — and amended the registration in 2020 — for its products, including rolling papers and pipes. According to the complaint, Olympic Reef likely caused confusion in the market when it started using the word “Juicy” in combination with other words to describe some of its products, including prerolled cannabis cigarettes called “Juicy Joints,” “Super Juicy’s,” and “CBD Juicy Joints.”

U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell signed an order that day vacating a case management conference that had been set for Wednesday and ordering that the case would be dismissed with prejudice 30 days from the order. Details of the settlement were not publicly available.

BBK simultaneously found itself in a similar dispute in the same Arizona court with Central Coast Agriculture over the term “Raw.” This week U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi issued a mixed ruling on dueling summary judgment bids in the trademark lawsuit between the tobacco and cannabis companies.