Pakistani Tobacco Growers Told to Avoid Surplus

As purchasing companies in Pakistan have slashed their quotas for the year, officials from those companies are advising farmers against growing surplus tobacco. Those officials said that the growers had again reverted to growing tobacco after they were unable to cover the costs incurred on wheat production as official wheat rates were slashed drastically.

Pakistan Tobacco Company, Philip Morris International, and a few national tobacco-purchasing companies were executing agreements with the growers, however, sources said small cigarette manufacturers avoid those agreements and wait to exploit the growers with leftover tobacco.