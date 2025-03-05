PCA Auctioning Custom Humidors

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) has teamed up with HumidifGroup to produce a unique humidor called The Cloakroom, an elegant luxury humidor influenced by the monuments and architecture seen around Washington, D.C. Only 25 were made (one will be kept for display within the PCA’s office) and will be on display and offered for auction during the 2025 Premium Cigar Association trade show in New Orleans, April 11-14. These special humidors will be filled with exclusive premium cigars handcrafted by a leading manufacturer.

“PCA is proud to partner with HumidifGroup for this unique project that captures the quintessential Washington D.C. style in a subtle way and serves as a functional piece of luxury and rarity,” said Joshua Habursky, executive director of the PCA. “Whether it be premium cigars or accessories, any collaboration with our member companies that bares the PCA logo must exude excellence. Our team had the pleasure to tour the Cigar Box Factory in Estelí to ensure the utmost quality and craftsmanship in this collector’s item.”

“Cloakroom” refers to a phrase used by members of Congress for a place within the U.S. Capitol where cigars are smoked. This 50-capacity humidor features a pristine white, marble-like, high-gloss lacquer finish with exquisite gold details. The lid is adorned with an embossed PCA logo displayed in gold, while the front center of the humidor showcases vertical grooves that are painted in rich gold, reminiscent of historic columns. The custom metal handles, also in gold, are engraved with “PCA” and add a touch of sophistication to each side. Each humidor includes five trays fitted with gold handles. The humidor also has personalized humidifiers, thermometers, and hinges that all feature the PCA logo. Each humidor is packaged in a protective white box and a velvet/felt bag, both bearing the PCA logo in gold. The PCA logo and HumidifGroup’s NFC authentication technology are displayed on the inner lid. With a tap of a mobile device, the NFC tag will reveal the humidor’s unique serial number.

Sales of the humidor will support the PCA’s Industry Defense Fund, established to support the organization’s ongoing advocacy efforts to defend the premium tobacco industry.