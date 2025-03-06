Bloom Vape Available in Missouri

Bloom and BRB Missouri today (March 6) announced a partnership to bring Bloom’s vape lines to the Missouri recreational market. The products are already available for cannabis consumers across Missouri, the ninth state where Bloom is available.

BRB Missouri is a manufacturing partner for BellRock Brands. Bloom will mark the third brand and only vape-focused brand in BRB Missouri’s portfolio. BellRock Brands’ products are currently sold and marketed in 11 states and Canada.

“The potential in Missouri and the Midwest overall is exciting to Bloom,” said Casey Ly, CEO and co-founder of Bloom. “As we continue to focus on expansion, it is imperative we’re working with partners like BellRock who focus on best-in-class execution and a customer first approach.”

Bloom will launch six strains across two collections under their flagship product, The One Gram Surf.

“Always on the vanguard of innovation and design, Bloom is a leader and trusted brand within the cannabis market,” said Sat Joshi, board member of BRB Missouri. “As the Missouri market continues to grow, customers are demanding more sophisticated options that fit their lifestyle and needs. Bloom’s strong brand positioning and rigorous operating standards make it the perfect addition to our portfolio here in Missouri.”