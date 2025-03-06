Israel Mandates Graphic Images on Tobacco and Vape Products

Israel’s Health Ministry announced today (March 6) that it mandated graphic warning images be printed on cigarette packs in an effort to deter smokers. Materials will include images that depict decayed organs, people on ventilators, and children surrounded by cigarette smoke. The graphic photos will be in addition to the existing written warnings.

“This is another significant step in reducing the attractiveness of tobacco products and preventing youth addiction to tobacco and nicotine,” said Health Minister Uriel Busso.

The regulations will apply to various tobacco products, including cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and chewing (snuff) tobacco. Israel will be one of the first countries globally to require a combined health warning on e-cigarettes and their components.