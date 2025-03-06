PMI Retains European Vape Patent

European patent officials tossed a challenge from a British American Tobacco subsidiary allowing Philip Morris to retain its patent for a type of power supply for electronic vapes.

The patent from PMI primarily describes a power supply system for an e-vaping device, including a sensor and a sensor holder designed to regulate airflow and house a power source. Nicoventures claimed the patent was not new because it used similar features in three older patents for its “Vuse Solo.” The BAT side argued that there were several features in the older patents that effectively served as sensor holders similar to the PMI design.

In a Feb. 20 decision that was published yesterday (March 5), the appellate board at the European Patent Office upheld an earlier decision dismissing Nicoventures’ opposition because Philip Morris’ power supply design contains a unique structure.

“The board concurs with the respondent’s arguments [that] the structure of the e-vaping device in [the older inventions] and the patent are not identical,” the Technical Board of Appeal said.

PMI further argued that Nicoventures failed to prove that Vuse Solo “was available to the public before it filed its own patent application, therefore Nicoventures cannot argue that its design is not new,” Law360 wrote.