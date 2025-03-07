3D Bio Traps Tobacco Pests Like a Spider

3D BioSciences announced that it has been recognized as a “World’s Greatest Company” and will be featured on the Bloomberg Financial Channel’s show on March 8 and 15. The interest comes as the company’s “revolutionary approach to pest management” gains more attention. Its 3DIPNS technology physically immobilizes insects without harming the crop, people, animals, or the environment.

“The 3DIPNS technology in our products forms an artificial spider web over the body of the insect, trapping it,” CEO Frank Jusich said. “There is nothing else like it available for pest control.”

Approved for use on tobacco, the product is used widely in South America under the brand name Siltac and the company says growers have reported good efficacy with no phytotoxicity issue. Since 2022, the company has been selling the technology under the Stik-Kote and Pest-Kote brands in the United States. Jusich said most of the clients have used the products in greenhouses, nurseries, and specialty agriculture like berries and tree fruits, however, the company has recently “began focusing on other crops like tobacco and thus far those farmers who have tried it have used it again.”

World’s Greatest TV show has been airing for 19 years, featuring behind-the-scenes looks at companies such as Coca-Cola, Crest, P&G, NASCAR, and more.