Canadian Tobacco Settlement a Step Closer to Complete

After years of mediation to resolve long-pending tobacco product-related litigation in Canada, the court-appointed Mediator’s and Monitor’s Plan of Compromise and Arrangement was today (March 7) sanctioned by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in the ongoing proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). The sanctioning was a significant step in finalizing the $22.7 billion settlement agreement with Imperial Tobacco Canada (a BAT subsidiary), JTI-Macdonald Corp., and Rothmans, Benson & Hedges (a PMI subsidiary). The settlement has been in negotiations since March 2019.

Following a judicial hearing on the proposed plan, the three companies reached a consensual resolution of all outstanding objections to it. The plan will resolve all Canadian tobacco litigation and provide a full and comprehensive release to the companies.

“We are pleased that the Court has sanctioned the Mediator’s and Monitor’s Plan of Compromise and Arrangement, a critical milestone in the CCAA process, Imperial Tobacco Canada wrote in a statement. “We look forward to the successful implementation of this plan, which maximizes value for claimants, resolves outstanding tobacco litigation, and allows us to emerge from CCAA protection. While there are still some steps that must be taken to implement the settlement, Imperial Tobacco Canada is committed to continue working with the relevant parties to complete this process as quickly as possible for the benefit of all stakeholders.”