Texas: Expanded Medical Marijuana Bill Opens Door for Vape

Medical cannabis grower Texas Original today announced its support of Texas Senate Bill 1505 which would improve patient access to medical cannabis. In particular, it would allow the use of aerosol and vapor as a means of administering low-level THC cannabis when medically necessary, saying “these medical products offer immediate relief, which is critical for patients with episodic conditions such as PTSD.”

The bill, which was heard by the Senate Committee on State Affairs on March 3, proposes amendments to the Texas Compassionate Use Program (CUP).

“Senate Bill 1505 proposes crucial improvements to the Compassionate Use Program that will benefit patients throughout the state,” said Nico Richardson, CEO of Texas Original. “We are grateful to Senator Charles Perry for his meaningful amendments. These changes will make the program more accessible and bring relief to the patients who rely on it for their medical care.”

The new bill would also allow for satellite locations where medicine can be stored, improving patient access and reducing medicine costs, and aligning dosing with other prescription medications by capping THC by milligrams instead of by weight.