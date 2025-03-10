CAPHRA Accuses “Foreign Billionaires” of Influencing Tobacco Policies

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) today (March 10) called for greater transparency in global tobacco control governance, citing evidence of external influence in domestic policymaking across Asia-Pacific. The organization has documented patterns suggesting Bloomberg Philanthropies has exercised inappropriate influence over tobacco harm reduction policies in the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA’s Executive Coordinator, expressed concern with what the organization perceives as ideologically driven approaches. “When foreign billionaires shape national health policies through strategic funding while excluding regional experts, we must question whether public health remains the priority,” Loucas said. “Our investigations reveal instances where domestic policies appear directly influenced by external funding priorities rather than evidence-based approaches.”

In February 2025, CAPHRA joined with ARDT Iberoamerica, and CASA Africa in requesting clarification from the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Harm Reduction regarding comments in their report on tobacco harm reduction. The coalition received no response.

“The continued silence from the Special Rapporteur underscores a pattern of dismissing stakeholder concerns when they don’t align with predetermined positions,” Loucas said.

CAPHRA highlighted the upcoming COP11 as a critical moment for reasserting national sovereignty in tobacco control policy, emphasizing countries that have implemented progressive harm reduction frameworks—such as the Philippines, Japan, and New Zealand.

“It’s time to hold global public health institutions to their core mission of protecting health based on science rather than ideology,” Loucas said.