My Father Cigar’s Honduran Factory Rolling Out Cigars

My Father Cigars’ Honduran cigar factory is fully operational and expects to be shipping product by late May or early June, Jaime Garcia, a master blender and key figure in the family-owned company, told Cigar Aficionado in an interview. The “My Father Blue” line will be offered in four sizes: Petit Robusto, (4.5 inches by 50 ring gauge), Robusto (5.25 by 52), Toro (6 by 54), and Toro Gordo (6 by 60).

The 78,000-square-foot factory with a capacity of up to 200 rollers was completed in November and production began in February. Located on 890 acres in Talanga, the property was purchased three years ago in what was previously untouched, overgrown land

“You couldn’t see the soil,” Garcia said. “It was all bushes but it’s surrounded by rivers. You had richness. When we saw those soils, we had a flashback to Cuba and San Luís. It’s virgin soil and was not a tobacco farm. There are three types of soil on the farm so you can grow stronger and softer tobaccos.”