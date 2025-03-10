Philippines Looks to Tighten Vape Import Laws 

Potential new requirements have been drafted in an administrative order to tighten measures against the illegal trade of vape products, promote consumer safety, and streamline import procedures in the Philippines. Today (March 10), the Department of Trade and Industry asked the public and stakeholders to help provide insights for its amended documentary requirements in the issuance of a Statement of Confirmation (SOC) for product importers. The SOC is a mandatory certification that verifies the legitimacy and compliance of imported vape products and tobacco items.

In the proposed order, importers would need to submit an expanded set of documents consisting of a packing list, commercial invoice, bill of lading/airway bill, production batch details, and a valid Philippine Standard License. Additional compliance requirements include a P150,000 ($2,550) surety bond, a valid certificate of registration from the Bureau of Customs, proof of billing and ownership, or lease of warehouse space, and an excise tax return with a Bureau of Internal Revenue stamp.