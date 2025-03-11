Kenya Closer to Capping Nicotine Levels

After seven years of debate, Kenya’s Food and Drug Administration is finalizing a proposed rule that would reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes and other combusted tobacco products to “non-addictive levels.” According to the Pharmacy Times, the average concentration of nicotine per cigarette is 10 mg to 12 mg, of which a smoker only absorbs a portion. Kenya’s new rule would limit the nicotine level to 0.7 mg per gram of tobacco in combusted tobacco products.

“Based on the scientific evidence outlined in the proposed rule, the proposed nicotine level for cigarettes and certain other combustible tobacco products would be low enough to no longer create or sustain addiction,” the FDA said in a statement. “Importantly, a large body of research also shows reduced nicotine content cigarettes do not lead smokers to compensate for lower nicotine by smoking more.”

The proposal would apply to cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, roll-your-own tobacco, non-premium cigars (including little cigars and cigarillos), and pipe tobacco. It will, however, not apply to e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, non-combusted cigarettes, water pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco products, or premium cigars.

The agency is currently seeking public comments and input from its Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee, which reviews and evaluates safety, dependence, and health issues relating to tobacco products.