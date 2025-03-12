Belgium’s Cigarette Black Market Soars

Cimabel, the cigarette manufacturers’ federation for Belgium and Luxembourg, said that 36.5% of consumed cigarettes in Belgium dodged taxation in 2024, a staggering increase from the 20% in 2023. While only 1% of the cigarettes are counterfeit, Cimabel blames “excessive” tax hikes imposed by the previous federal government on legal products are allowing organized crime syndicates to smuggle in illicit product from Bulgaria to sell significantly cheaper.

Already with a reputation as a smuggling hub for arms and drugs, Cimabel warns that Belgium authorities are now tasked with getting on the global bandwagon to reduce cigarette smoking without opening the door for criminals.

“The state is hemorrhaging revenue while criminals rake in millions,” Cimabel said. “The federation is now calling for a rethink on excise policies, urging the government to strike a balance between public health and stopping illicit traders from lighting up their profits.”