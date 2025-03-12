NewCo Funding Clean Water in Kenya

NewCo announced a new initiative where it donates $300 to provide clean and safe water to Masaai communities in rural Kenya for every container of African-origin tobacco it sells.

“As we celebrate 20 years of proudly serving our suppliers and customers, we want to give back to the communities that make our work possible,” NewCo owner Rainer Busch said. “Over 40% of Kenya’s rural population lacks access to clean drinking water, forcing families – especially women and children – to walk long distances daily just to fetch water. Many rely on contaminated sources, leading to severe health risks like cholera and dysentery.

“With your support, we can fund sustainable water solutions; improving health, reducing hardship, and empowering entire communities.”

NewCo is also accepting donations for the cause, with Busch saying, “Any amount, big or small, can accelerate our impact.”