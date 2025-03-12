Report: 200 Influencers Illegally Promoted Nicotine in France

More than 200 social media influencers have illegally promoted nicotine products from tobacco companies to millions of people in the last five years, according to a report from the French Alliance Against Tobacco (ACT). Promoting tobacco products in France was outlawed in 1991 and expanded in 2016. In 2023, a new French law specified that online influencers cannot directly or indirectly promote nicotine products.

The ACT report, however, found that such content had been promoted by 229 French-speaking influencers who participated in competitions, events, and partnerships with nicotine companies, reaching 24 million people since 2019. Most of the influencers had between 1,000 to 20,000 followers, allowing the companies to “promote their products in a subtle and indirect way,” the report said.

An example cited in the report said Imperial Brands invited 52 influencers to festive events to promote a product containing nicotine.

“It is unacceptable that the tobacco industry continues to circumvent the law to promote its products on social media, with complete impunity,” Marion Catellin, the director of ACT, said. “Their goal is not to create a ‘smoke-free world,’ but to attract young people and make them addicted to nicotine.”